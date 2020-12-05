The Killer Israel, Hundreds of #Palestinian Minors Are Imprisoned in #Israel. This Is What Arrests Look Like

Israeli soldiers burst into a refugee camp in the dead of night and abduct a teenager. They then hold him for a full day, with no food. Nearly 300 invasions like this take place every month in the West Bank

Basel al-Badawi is 16 years old, a student in the 10th grade, the offspring of refugees and also a bereaved brother: His older brother was killed before his eyes a year ago. Omar was 22 when Israel Defense Forces soldiers shot him to death at short range and then claimed that they thought the towel he was holding – with which