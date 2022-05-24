ARAR Foundation:

The joint statement of the partners who implemented programs for the homeland with Avetik Chalabyan

The content of the accusation against Avetik Chalabyan և the circumstances, the decision of his arrest in court by many, both in Armenia and in the Diaspora, to put it mildly, are suspicious and unacceptable. The decision to imprison him for two months, in fact, means that the RA judicial system considers Avetik Chalabyan dangerous from the point of view of justice.

We, the undersigned, personally recognizing Avetik, highly appreciating his patriotic activities and investments, professional skills and business connections in the world, consider that what happened to him is not only a certain attitude to political dissent, but also a great blow to repatriation, security and Armenia’s reputation.

We guarantee that Avetik not only does not pose a threat to our country and people, but the presence of people like him in our lives inspires hope that we can have a qualitatively and morally different Armenia.

We call on the Armenian authorities to reconsider their decisions and release Avetik Chalabyan as soon as possible.

Davit Pakhchanyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, Co-Founder of “Ayb” Educational Foundation, Businessman Arthur Alaverdyan, member of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, businessman Manuk Hergnyan, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Arar Foundation Igor Zargaryan, member of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, businessman Armen Khachikyan, director of “Arar” foundation, sociologist Aram Pakhchanyan, teacher Arthur Janibekyan, producer David Yang, co-founder of ABBYY, iiko, Yva.ai, Plazius companies, “Ayb” educational foundation, candidate of sciences Ruben Vardanyan, Public figure Vardan Marashlyan, Director of the Return to Armenia Foundation Avetik Kerobyan, Expert in the field of technology Ruben Harutyunyan, businessman, benefactor in the fields of education and culture Priest Mesrop Aramyan Varuzhan Avetikyan, lawyer Ara Chalabyan, lecturer at the American University Harutyun Pakhchanyan, Director of Armber CJSC George Tabakyan, co-founder of “Sahman” NGO Aram Kaifajyan, Financier Raffi Kasarjyan – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Return to Armenia Foundation Artavazd Minasyan, co-founder of “Crisp” company David Sahakyan, Education Manager Arthur Berd, Candidate of Sciences, businessman Armine Arustamyan, Chief Financial Officer of EcoHealth (CFO, EcoHealth) Arsen Galstyan, businessman, doctor, citizen Leon Ghazaryan, investor Karen Musaelyan, Investment Risk Expert, Candidate of Science Karo Sargsyan, Founder of “Spetstorg” Commercial Organization JSC (АО ТК “Спецторг”) Yulia Danielyan, businesswoman Hayk Grigoryan, Investment Manager Ruben Simonyan, businessman Sona Koshetsyan, Head of Educational Programs Vahe Amirbekyan, Google Company, Director, Supporter of Humanitarian, Educational and Technological Initiatives in Armenia Erik Hayrapetyan, General Director of Ernst & Young CJSC Vardan Babikyan, General Director of “Prodexgroup” LLC Hayk Shekyan, businessman Artak Hovhannisyan, EPAM Business Development Director Tigran Buniatyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the “Fortress” Foundation, businessman Tigran Karapetyan, businessman Garegin Gorgyan, lecturer Tatul Khudatyan, lawyer Khachatur Gasparyan, Director of Intra Mental Health Center, Psychologist Tevan Poghosyan, President of the International Center for Human Development Aram Mehrabyan, Director of Printinfo Publishing House Artashes Vardanyan, Product Manager of ScholarshipOwl Avet Mirakyan, Director of SFI Holding ​​Narek Ashughatoyan, lawyer Alexander Khachaturyan, partner of TK & Partners law firm Vazgen Sarukhanyan, Lawyer Aharon Nuroyan, Lawyer, Germany Gagik Arzumanyan, economist Arthur Dadasyan, Founder and General Director of “Ideal Group” Ashot Danielyan, Businessman Emma Marashlyan, Photographer Vahe Korkov Ashot Iskandaryan, economist Seyran Baghdasaryan, Public figure Gorg Mkhitaryan, Businessman Zhenya Azizyan ․ mathematician S. Hovhannisyan, economist Iren Koseyan, Dermatologist Karen Ghazaryan, investor Vahan Vardanyan, Business և Da Vinci Capital Venture Partners Aram Manukyan Anna Karapetyan, former MP, lawyer Movses Dzavaryan, businessman Vakhtang Abrahamyan, Financier Arman Jilavyan, Head of the Aurora Humanitarian Foundation Karen Simonyan, Member of the Board of Trustees of the “Fortress” Foundation Artak Apitonyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, former Deputy Foreign Minister Ruben Karapetyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Sean Kabakyan Igor Aznauryan, Academician of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Aaron P.

Apoyan, financier, Moscow

David Harutyunyan, economist Vahan Zanoyan, Writer, public speaker, economist Adam Kablanyan, Investor Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan Garik Hayrapetyan, International Cooperation Specialist Ara Jabrayan, Karen Harutyunyan, Candidate of Historical Sciences Sergey Kalenjyan, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Honored Economist of the Russian Federation Varduhi Zakharyan, IT product manager Konstantin Saroyan, Secretary General of the Eurasian Stock Exchange Ruben Hayrapetyan, Doctor of Economics, Professor Karen Karapetyan, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Technology Consultant

Reminder. Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the ARAR Foundation and a public and political figure, was arrested on May 14 of this year without any credible evidence, with gross violations of criminal procedure. Avetik Chalabyan is accused of gross violations of criminal procedure without any credible evidence, without any credible evidence, the act envisaged by Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code is decriminalized by the Criminal Code.

FreeAvetikChalabyan #FreedomAvetikChalabyan