ARAR Foundation:
The joint statement of the partners who implemented programs for the homeland with Avetik Chalabyan
The content of the accusation against Avetik Chalabyan և the circumstances, the decision of his arrest in court by many, both in Armenia and in the Diaspora, to put it mildly, are suspicious and unacceptable. The decision to imprison him for two months, in fact, means that the RA judicial system considers Avetik Chalabyan dangerous from the point of view of justice.
We, the undersigned, personally recognizing Avetik, highly appreciating his patriotic activities and investments, professional skills and business connections in the world, consider that what happened to him is not only a certain attitude to political dissent, but also a great blow to repatriation, security and Armenia’s reputation.
We guarantee that Avetik not only does not pose a threat to our country and people, but the presence of people like him in our lives inspires hope that we can have a qualitatively and morally different Armenia.
We call on the Armenian authorities to reconsider their decisions and release Avetik Chalabyan as soon as possible.
- Davit Pakhchanyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, Co-Founder of “Ayb” Educational Foundation, Businessman
- Arthur Alaverdyan, member of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, businessman
- Manuk Hergnyan, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Arar Foundation
- Igor Zargaryan, member of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, businessman
- Armen Khachikyan, director of “Arar” foundation, sociologist
- Aram Pakhchanyan, teacher
- Arthur Janibekyan, producer
- David Yang, co-founder of ABBYY, iiko, Yva.ai, Plazius companies, “Ayb” educational foundation, candidate of sciences
- Ruben Vardanyan, Public figure
- Vardan Marashlyan, Director of the Return to Armenia Foundation
- Avetik Kerobyan, Expert in the field of technology
- Ruben Harutyunyan, businessman, benefactor in the fields of education and culture
- Priest Mesrop Aramyan
- Varuzhan Avetikyan, lawyer
- Ara Chalabyan, lecturer at the American University
- Harutyun Pakhchanyan, Director of Armber CJSC
- George Tabakyan, co-founder of “Sahman” NGO
- Aram Kaifajyan, Financier
- Raffi Kasarjyan – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Return to Armenia Foundation
- Artavazd Minasyan, co-founder of “Crisp” company
- David Sahakyan, Education Manager
- Arthur Berd, Candidate of Sciences, businessman
- Armine Arustamyan, Chief Financial Officer of EcoHealth (CFO, EcoHealth)
- Arsen Galstyan, businessman, doctor, citizen
- Leon Ghazaryan, investor
- Karen Musaelyan, Investment Risk Expert, Candidate of Science
- Karo Sargsyan, Founder of “Spetstorg” Commercial Organization JSC (АО ТК “Спецторг”)
- Yulia Danielyan, businesswoman
- Hayk Grigoryan, Investment Manager
- Ruben Simonyan, businessman
- Sona Koshetsyan, Head of Educational Programs
- Vahe Amirbekyan, Google Company, Director, Supporter of Humanitarian, Educational and Technological Initiatives in Armenia
- Erik Hayrapetyan, General Director of Ernst & Young CJSC
- Vardan Babikyan, General Director of “Prodexgroup” LLC
- Hayk Shekyan, businessman
- Artak Hovhannisyan, EPAM Business Development Director
- Tigran Buniatyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the “Fortress” Foundation, businessman
- Tigran Karapetyan, businessman
- Garegin Gorgyan, lecturer
- Tatul Khudatyan, lawyer
- Khachatur Gasparyan, Director of Intra Mental Health Center, Psychologist
- Tevan Poghosyan, President of the International Center for Human Development
- Aram Mehrabyan, Director of Printinfo Publishing House
- Artashes Vardanyan, Product Manager of ScholarshipOwl
- Avet Mirakyan, Director of SFI Holding
- Narek Ashughatoyan, lawyer
- Alexander Khachaturyan, partner of TK & Partners law firm
- Vazgen Sarukhanyan, Lawyer
- Aharon Nuroyan, Lawyer, Germany
- Gagik Arzumanyan, economist
- Arthur Dadasyan, Founder and General Director of “Ideal Group”
- Ashot Danielyan, Businessman
- Emma Marashlyan, Photographer
- Vahe Korkov
- Ashot Iskandaryan, economist
- Seyran Baghdasaryan, Public figure
- Gorg Mkhitaryan, Businessman
- Zhenya Azizyan ․ mathematician
- S. Hovhannisyan, economist
- Iren Koseyan, Dermatologist
- Karen Ghazaryan, investor
- Vahan Vardanyan, Business և Da Vinci Capital Venture Partners
- Aram Manukyan
- Anna Karapetyan, former MP, lawyer
- Movses Dzavaryan, businessman
- Vakhtang Abrahamyan, Financier
- Arman Jilavyan, Head of the Aurora Humanitarian Foundation
- Karen Simonyan, Member of the Board of Trustees of the “Fortress” Foundation
- Artak Apitonyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, former Deputy Foreign Minister
- Ruben Karapetyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor
- Sean Kabakyan
- Igor Aznauryan, Academician of the Academy of Medical Sciences,
- Aaron P.
Apoyan, financier, Moscow
- David Harutyunyan, economist
- Vahan Zanoyan, Writer, public speaker, economist
- Adam Kablanyan, Investor
- Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan
- Garik Hayrapetyan, International Cooperation Specialist
- Ara Jabrayan,
- Karen Harutyunyan, Candidate of Historical Sciences
- Sergey Kalenjyan, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Honored Economist of the Russian Federation
- Varduhi Zakharyan, IT product manager
- Konstantin Saroyan, Secretary General of the Eurasian Stock Exchange
- Ruben Hayrapetyan, Doctor of Economics, Professor
- Karen Karapetyan, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Technology Consultant
Reminder. Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the ARAR Foundation and a public and political figure, was arrested on May 14 of this year without any credible evidence, with gross violations of criminal procedure. Avetik Chalabyan is accused of gross violations of criminal procedure without any credible evidence, without any credible evidence, the act envisaged by Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code is decriminalized by the Criminal Code.
