The joint statement of the partners who implemented programs for the homeland with Avetik Chalabyan

ARAR Foundation:

The joint statement of the partners who implemented programs for the homeland with Avetik Chalabyan
The content of the accusation against Avetik Chalabyan և the circumstances, the decision of his arrest in court by many, both in Armenia and in the Diaspora, to put it mildly, are suspicious and unacceptable. The decision to imprison him for two months, in fact, means that the RA judicial system considers Avetik Chalabyan dangerous from the point of view of justice.
We, the undersigned, personally recognizing Avetik, highly appreciating his patriotic activities and investments, professional skills and business connections in the world, consider that what happened to him is not only a certain attitude to political dissent, but also a great blow to repatriation, security and Armenia’s reputation.
We guarantee that Avetik not only does not pose a threat to our country and people, but the presence of people like him in our lives inspires hope that we can have a qualitatively and morally different Armenia.
We call on the Armenian authorities to reconsider their decisions and release Avetik Chalabyan as soon as possible.

  1. Davit Pakhchanyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, Co-Founder of “Ayb” Educational Foundation, Businessman
  2. Arthur Alaverdyan, member of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, businessman
  3. Manuk Hergnyan, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Arar Foundation
  4. Igor Zargaryan, member of the Board of Trustees of “Arar” Foundation, businessman
  5. Armen Khachikyan, director of “Arar” foundation, sociologist
  6. Aram Pakhchanyan, teacher
  7. Arthur Janibekyan, producer
  8. David Yang, co-founder of ABBYY, iiko, Yva.ai, Plazius companies, “Ayb” educational foundation, candidate of sciences
  9. Ruben Vardanyan, Public figure
  10. Vardan Marashlyan, Director of the Return to Armenia Foundation
  11. Avetik Kerobyan, Expert in the field of technology
  12. Ruben Harutyunyan, businessman, benefactor in the fields of education and culture
  13. Priest Mesrop Aramyan
  14. Varuzhan Avetikyan, lawyer
  15. Ara Chalabyan, lecturer at the American University
  16. Harutyun Pakhchanyan, Director of Armber CJSC
  17. George Tabakyan, co-founder of “Sahman” NGO
  18. Aram Kaifajyan, Financier
  19. Raffi Kasarjyan – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Return to Armenia Foundation
  20. Artavazd Minasyan, co-founder of “Crisp” company
  21. David Sahakyan, Education Manager
  22. Arthur Berd, Candidate of Sciences, businessman
  23. Armine Arustamyan, Chief Financial Officer of EcoHealth (CFO, EcoHealth)
  24. Arsen Galstyan, businessman, doctor, citizen
  25. Leon Ghazaryan, investor
  26. Karen Musaelyan, Investment Risk Expert, Candidate of Science
  27. Karo Sargsyan, Founder of “Spetstorg” Commercial Organization JSC (АО ТК “Спецторг”)
  28. Yulia Danielyan, businesswoman
  29. Hayk Grigoryan, Investment Manager
  30. Ruben Simonyan, businessman
  31. Sona Koshetsyan, Head of Educational Programs
  32. Vahe Amirbekyan, Google Company, Director, Supporter of Humanitarian, Educational and Technological Initiatives in Armenia
  33. Erik Hayrapetyan, General Director of Ernst & Young CJSC
  34. Vardan Babikyan, General Director of “Prodexgroup” LLC
  35. Hayk Shekyan, businessman
  36. Artak Hovhannisyan, EPAM Business Development Director
  37. Tigran Buniatyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the “Fortress” Foundation, businessman
  38. Tigran Karapetyan, businessman
  39. Garegin Gorgyan, lecturer
  40. Tatul Khudatyan, lawyer
  41. Khachatur Gasparyan, Director of Intra Mental Health Center, Psychologist
  42. Tevan Poghosyan, President of the International Center for Human Development
  43. Aram Mehrabyan, Director of Printinfo Publishing House
  44. Artashes Vardanyan, Product Manager of ScholarshipOwl
  45. Avet Mirakyan, Director of SFI Holding
  46. ​​Narek Ashughatoyan, lawyer
  47. Alexander Khachaturyan, partner of TK & Partners law firm
  48. Vazgen Sarukhanyan, Lawyer
  49. Aharon Nuroyan, Lawyer, Germany
  50. Gagik Arzumanyan, economist
  51. Arthur Dadasyan, Founder and General Director of “Ideal Group”
  52. Ashot Danielyan, Businessman
  53. Emma Marashlyan, Photographer
  54. Vahe Korkov
  55. Ashot Iskandaryan, economist
  56. Seyran Baghdasaryan, Public figure
  57. Gorg Mkhitaryan, Businessman
  58. Zhenya Azizyan ․ mathematician
  59. S. Hovhannisyan, economist
  60. Iren Koseyan, Dermatologist
  61. Karen Ghazaryan, investor
  62. Vahan Vardanyan, Business և Da Vinci Capital Venture Partners
  63. Aram Manukyan
  64. Anna Karapetyan, former MP, lawyer
  65. Movses Dzavaryan, businessman
  66. Vakhtang Abrahamyan, Financier
  67. Arman Jilavyan, Head of the Aurora Humanitarian Foundation
  68. Karen Simonyan, Member of the Board of Trustees of the “Fortress” Foundation
  69. Artak Apitonyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, former Deputy Foreign Minister
  70. Ruben Karapetyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor
  71. Sean Kabakyan
  72. Igor Aznauryan, Academician of the Academy of Medical Sciences,
  73. Aaron P.

Apoyan, financier, Moscow

  1. David Harutyunyan, economist
  2. Vahan Zanoyan, Writer, public speaker, economist
  3. Adam Kablanyan, Investor
  4. Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan
  5. Garik Hayrapetyan, International Cooperation Specialist
  6. Ara Jabrayan,
  7. Karen Harutyunyan, Candidate of Historical Sciences
  8. Sergey Kalenjyan, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Honored Economist of the Russian Federation
  9. Varduhi Zakharyan, IT product manager
  10. Konstantin Saroyan, Secretary General of the Eurasian Stock Exchange
  11. Ruben Hayrapetyan, Doctor of Economics, Professor
  12. Karen Karapetyan, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Technology Consultant
    Reminder. Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the ARAR Foundation and a public and political figure, was arrested on May 14 of this year without any credible evidence, with gross violations of criminal procedure. Avetik Chalabyan is accused of gross violations of criminal procedure without any credible evidence, without any credible evidence, the act envisaged by Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code is decriminalized by the Criminal Code.

