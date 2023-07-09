The idol could do no wrong

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

I am surprised at the naivety of our former ministers and generals. People understand that Nikol puts the blame on anyone to justify himself, but they try to prove that they are innocent through government structures (for example, the NA investigative committee).

In that regard, former Minister of Defense D. Tonoyan, and former commander of the Armed Forces M. Arzumanyan. It is clear that they will not be given such an opportunity. Because in that case, it will be clear that the reason for the shameful defeat of the 44-day war is not this or that commander or the 12 thousand “deserters”, but only one person: Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. If I’m not mistaken, this is not the first such proposal by Davit Tonoyan, there has been one (or more). And, of course, to be rejected. Today’s request and all future similar applications will be rejected in the same way.

Humanly, of course, the anxiety of Tonoyan, who previously occupied a high position, or those who assumed great responsibility, is understandable. Anxiety about their name and dignity. However, the whole problem is that the prime minister and commander-in-chief said goodbye to those human qualities a long time ago. And if they don’t have any meaning for him, then how can they have in the case of his subordinates? And, accordingly, they cannot be given an opportunity to preserve their honor and dignity. This is what is not realized by smart people like Davit Tonoyan and Mikael Arzumanyan.

By the way, the reaction of Armine Ohanyan, editor-in-chief of “Hraparak” daily, to my post on Facebook was also very human. “What should they do, dear Vakhtang… how to protect themselves from this bespredel”, and my answer: “I don’t know, it was supposed to be done in February 2021.” Indeed, the resolution of the issue was in the hands of the military after the ignominious defeat of the 44-day war. Of course, it was initially in the hands of the Commander-in-Chief, at least in the form of a resignation. Although the hero and leader of the spring events of 2018 had to think of another option first…

But life showed that he was not the hero and leader that he tried to be five years ago. On the contrary, after signing the tripartite declaration, hiding in the bunker, he took revenge on his supporters, formed “Guardians of the Revolution” gangs, which lived in his residence for days. Forgetting that two and a half years ago his supporters were almost the entire population. And the younger part of his supporters he himself led to death on the altar of the god.

Anyway, let’s go back to the Armenian generals. in 2021 on February 25, they should not have announced that the continuation of Nikol’s prime ministership is a threat to Armenian statehood, but they should have eliminated that threat. Generally, this is done at critical moments in normal states. But ours is different, and it was also shown in that issue. The generals announced, and a person who is a threat to the state forcibly gathered his supporters in the square and dismissed all the generals. And the country reached this milestone. when he hands over Artsakh and Armenian territories to the enemy… he puts his own guilt on the generals, simultaneously depriving them of the opportunity to justify themselves. By the way, blaming the defeat on the generals acting during the war, Nikol instructs the President of RA to generate new generals from the circle of colonels.

Meanwhile, the lower class of Armenia repeats the words of a person who is a threat to the state: “One meter from the Black Lake, one meter from the other, what’s the difference?” Then they attack everyone, including women, saying “why don’t you volunteer?” In fact, there is no government in Armenia anymore, nor one of the attributes of that government, the army. And the Black Lake should have been guarded not by the army, but by volunteers. Well, the idol of this mass gave the order for the army to cede the area of ​​Black Lake to the enemy. And these are sure that their idol cannot make a mistake. That’s how we live…

