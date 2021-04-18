The growing reputation of President Kocharyan is the best indicator for healing the society – Viktor Soghomonyan

The growing reputation of Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan is the best indicator showing the healing of the society and bringing back its soberness, Viktor Soghomonyan, the Head of the Ex-president’s Office told an interview with the Fifth Channel.

“People understood the falsehood surrounding them. They realised there is a state figure, who has preserved his political public, and regional influence, that were downgraded by certain accusations. Those accusations disappeared into thin air. Over the past three years the authorities had all chances to investigate, examine, dig and couldn’t find anything to remove the state and political figure of such a calibre. They just failed,” Soghmonyan said, speaking of the criminal prosecutions launched against Kocharyan.

Soghomonyan also spoke about the upcoming snap elections, informing there is a programme in place, and discussions are underway on its implementation. The full interview will be aired at 22.20 on Friday on the Fifth Channel.

Source Panorama.am