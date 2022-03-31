The government in Yerevan is preparing for full and final capitulation.

By Abraham Gasparyan

The kunt that the government in Yerevan is preparing for final capitulation. The ring is getting more and more press. This immature and scoundrel government serving the interests of Ankara and Baku is preparing for one option.

Refuse Artsakh in a package of negotiations with Baku, move the territorial existential problem to the field of human rights (disclaimer the essence of the issue and sell it), open the border, endanger the existence of Armenian twin states, in order to eradicate the national potential of dangerous resistance. political messages coming from Turkey are very clear, one must be blind not to see, there is an agreement with Moscow to solve the problems at a local level without unnecessary headache. There are two solutions.

1-go at the risk, get out of the couch’s state of mind and get rid of these poor jokes a second ago,2- Form a PPK-type structure (what I wrote about

2 days after the start of the war), urgently arm the army and prepare for a real Sardarapati, which will make sense for the Armenian statehood, not a fake struggle. It is possible that during this time, the supreme chief disturbed person may make a speech in the National Assembly with an imbalance, or a pregnant message once again misguiding the public, serve himself as a messiah and savior, convincing that we can’t fight for our rights and freedoms. In April there should be a national movement to drive away these misconceptions. Be strong!