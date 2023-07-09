The fight against Pashinyan is incited from Moscow

Naira Vanyan

To hraparak.am’s question as to why the force that speaks of internal solidarity and unity, which is also in favor of the regime change, did not join the opposition movement that took to the streets after November 9, 2020, the public struggle, NDB council member Zhirayr Sefilyan answered:

“There is no political field in the classical sense in Armenia, our country is governed by a semi-colonial system. Therefore, there is no need to wait for a healthy atmosphere. Why didn’t we join, didn’t we support, because we were sure that the forces that came to the streets formally, their goal did not change? We have been witnessing for two or three years that Moscow is activating its fifth column in order to suppress Pashinyan’s government, make it more manageable, and extract what it wants from it. The 44-day war is before our eyes, after that. Taking the people to the streets was provoked by Moscow. And an independent, Armenian-centric force like ours could not provide any assistance to such processes. On the contrary, we went out to the streets in parallel, and many have noticed. Since the absolute majority of mass media was in their hands,

