By Naira Zohrabyan

It turns out that unfortunate, unhappy Shushi was handed over to Artsakh by the former commander of the Defense Army,

now Mikayel Arzumanyan, the deputy of the President of Artsakh’s And here with mask shows, with tax scenes of masked people, Arts Michael Arzumanyan is arrested on his way to Armenia.By the way, to make the scene more humiliating, Nikol does not consider it necessary to inform the president of Artsakh ‘ s who learns from the media that humiliates his advisor and the former commander of the Artsakh ‘ s defense army fired and arrested. Thus, Nikol formulates Shushi’s treacherous handover just as an official negligence and throws it into Michael Arzumanyan’s pocket. In the following days of humiliating capitulation Nikol was looking for an empty pocket to throw Shushi and tried to throw miserable, unhappy Shushi into Tsarukyan’s, then Vanetsyan’s pocket, and later announced that Onik Gasparyan would still answer for Shushi ։Of course, Onik Gasparyan and Jalal Harutyunyan and the rest of the bunkers will answer Artsakh ‘ s for the treacherous extradition of 75%, but why was Mikayel Arzumanyan arrested just now, when Jalal Harutyunyan should have been arrested a hundred times ago, during whose tenure we had major losses, he must be arrested If there were Onik Gasparyan and the rest of the officers who sold their honor cheaply to Nikol.I can assume that Michael Arzumanyan was arrested ahead of today’s visit to Brussels as a present to Aliev because after the war Arzumanyans did not allow the Azerbaijani to pass freely via the Red market and that’s annoying M was to Aliev. And here, ahead of the Brussels party, Nikol gives a light gift to Aliev, arresting another Armenian general who is getting on his nerves. And if oniks, jalals and their equal rest of the undignified officers think that by issuing a certificate of residence in the concrete part of Nikol’s body they are insured from being the next nokhaz, then you are deeply mistaken gentlemen. Nikol will arrest all of you one by one and will do well. Because there is simple logic: if you don’t arrest the number one culprit and the capitulant because your courage is not even the size of a chicken nugget, he’s the one who’s going to drop the fall by putting all of you in your pockets and Paul in handcuffs.I do not exclude that in the near future Arayik Harutyunyan will be arrested with such a mask show.