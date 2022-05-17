The Diaspora reacts harshly to Sinanian’s words The Armenian government is trying to divide the Diaspora through Sinanian.

The response of the Armenians of Los Angeles is to the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan. A few days ago, Sinanian called the Armenians of the Diaspora who criticize state officials as traitors.



According to Sinanian, the authors of the statements and protests against him and other government officials are the ARF members of the Diaspora, who are directed from Armenia and provided against the homeland. In this case, Sinanian, in essence, identifies the authorities with Armenia.

Sinanian urged Diaspora Armenians to respect the choice of Armenians, referring to Pashinyan and his teammates. He also accused the ARF of oppressing Armenia for 25 years.

Hagop Ter-Khachaturian, a representative of the ARF Bureau, spoke about the activities of the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on the day of the liberation of Shushi. The Armenian government is trying to divide the Diaspora through Sinanian. Ter-Khachadourian said and described that policy as genocidal.

All such attempts to divide Armenia-Diaspora ties and the Diaspora will fail. The representative of the ARF Bureau is convinced. The Armenians of Los Angeles also assured the same. During the protests demanding Pashinyan’s resignation, they announced that they would fight for a strong homeland in the Armenia-Diaspora-Artsakh trinity.