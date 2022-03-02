THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF ARMENIA IN LOS ANGELES HELD A FAREWELL RECEPTION IN HONOR OF THE CONSUL GENERAL OF ARMENIA AMBASSADOR ARMEN BAIBOURTIAN Videos & Photos

GLENDALE – On February 25, the Consulate General of Armenia in Los

Angeles organized a farewell reception for the Consul General of Armenia

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian on the occasion of successful completion of

his mission.

The event took place in the banquet hall of the Armenian

Society of Los Angeles in Glendale. The reception was attended by U.S.

elected and appointed officials, including members of California

State Senate and Assembly, Los Angeles City Council, Glendale Mayor and

City Council, U.S. Department of State, spirituals leaders of the

Armenian community, leaders, and representatives of political,

benevolent, youth, cultural organizations, and public figures. More than

500 guests attended the reception. The event’s Mistress of Ceremonies

was Araksya Karapetyan, an Armenian-born American renowned television

personality and anchor for the Los Angeles-based KTTV FOX11.

Speeches were delivered on the occasion by His Eminence Archbishop

Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church

of North America, His Grace Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate of the

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, the Most

Reverend Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of

the US and Canada, Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Minister to the Armenian

Evangelical Union of North America, and former Primate of Artsakh His

Eminence Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan. Among the American officials,

California State Senator Anthony Portantino, Los Angeles County

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, California State Assembly members Chris

Holden and Laura Friedman, Los Angeles City Council members Paul

Krekorian, Kevin De Leon, John Lee, Mitch O’Farrell, Los Angeles City

Attorney Mike Feuer, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang, and Mayor

of Glendale, Paula Devine took the floor.

























They highly appreciated the

work of three and a half years of Consul General Baibourtian,

emphasizing his role in elevating the cooperation between Armenia and

California to a completely new height and exercising leadership in

strengthening the partnership with the community, and bridging it with

the Homeland. The City of Los Angeles adopted a special resolution on

February 8, 2022 honoring Consul General Armen Baibourtian for his

contribution to strengthening the bonds of partnership with Los Angeles,

which was presented to him by Councilmember Krekorian.

He received

similar award from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors by

Supervisor Barger, and Certificates of Recognition and Gratitude from

senators and assemblymembers. Mayor Devine handed over to Ambassador

Baibourtian a symbolic key to the City of Glendale. State, city, and

county officials highly appreciated the path and journey he has gone

through and the depth of fruitful cooperation cultivated with him.

Among the many who also delivered speeches and commended Ambassador

Baibourtian were public figure, attorney Rafi Ourfalian, former Minister

of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan, and Counselor of the Consulate

General Varazdat Pahlavuni. Editor-in-Chief of Massis Weekly Krikor

Khodanian, Ararat Brandy Company representative Karen Meymaryan,

community figure Marat Hayrapetyan, and painter Tigran Hovumyan

presented the Consul General with appreciation awards and a portrait.

Amongst the attendees were His Eminence Archbishop Moushegh

Mardirossian, former Prelate of the Western Prelacy, Rev. Berdj

Djambazian of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, the U.S.

Department of State’s OFM Los Angeles Regional Director Gretchen Franke,

Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles Armenui Amy Ashvanian, Judge

Arleta Shirinyan, Glendale Police Department Police Chief Carl

Povilaitis, Military Attaché of the Embassy of Armenia in Washington,

D.C. Colonel Arman Mkrtchyan and Counselor Arakel Semirjyan, Honorary

Consul of Armenia in Chicago Oscar Tatosian, Honorary Consul of Armenia

in Las Vegas Adroushan Andy Armenian, Honorary Consul of Armenia in

Fresno Berj Apkarian, and President of the San Jose State University Dr.

Mary Papazian.



During the event, a film titled “The Armenian Diplomat: A Story of

Service to the Nation” was shown devoted to Ambassador Armen

Baibourtian.

These videos and photos depicted and reflected the

the diplomatic path traversed by Ambassador Baibourtian, including his years

of service in 1995-1997 as the first and inaugural Consul General of the

Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles.

In addressing the participants of the event, Ambassador Baibourtian

highlighted some of his implemented projects that were the first ones in

California and even for Armenia abroad. In particular, he spoke about

the first-ever business conference “California-Armenia: Trade and

Investment Opportunities” held out of Armenia that he organized in Los

Angeles in 1996.



He also referred to the first Framework Agreement on Cooperation between

California and Armenia signed in 2019, which laid a solid ground for

the bilateral legal framework of partnership.

He touched upon the first Armenian event in Los Angeles that gathered

20,000 participants in front of the Los Angeles City Hall at Grand Park

during the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2019. That number

doesn’t count marches, like the Armenian Genocide March for Justice in

2015 or March for Peace during the 44-day Artsakh war in 2020.

Ambassador Baibourtian also brought his contribution to the latter one.

He also mentioned the joint event at the Consulate General of Armenia

organized jointly with the Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA during

the first days of the 44-day war of aggression against Artsakh in 2020,

when the Armenian community leadership and the Consul General of Armenia

jointly appealed to the entire Armenian community to strongly support

the struggling Homeland. During this sole event, $3,3 mln was raised.

Ambassador Baibourtian and his team were attending fundraising community

events on daily basis, thus contributing to the hike in raised amounts.

He stated that the City Council of Los Angeles, the second-largest U.S.

city, adopted four resolutions condemning the Azerbaijani aggression.

He also spoke about programs, numerous joint initiatives, and

accomplishments during his diplomatic tenure, all thanks to the

ever-growing and close partnership with the Armenian community. He

expressed his profound gratitude to the entire community.

In the cultural part of the farewell event, led by Lusine Piroyan,

renowned artists like singer Harout Pamboukjian, duduk player Jivan

Gasparyan Jr., musician Greg Hosharyan, Gevorkian Dance Academy

performers, and singer Anahit Nersisyan enchanted the event with their

heartfelt performances.

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿԱԶՄԱԿԵՐՊԵԼ ԷՐ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ

ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ, ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԻ ՀՐԱԺԵՇՏԻ ՄԻՋՈՑԱՌՈՒՄ՝ ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ

ԻՐ ԱՌԱՔԵԼՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ՀԱՋՈՂՈՒԹՅԱՄԲ ԱՎԱՐՏԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՊԱԿՑՈՒԹՅԱՄԲ