On the next October 27, Artsakh is still Armenian, although it is not known how long it will remain so. If, of course, Nikol Pashinyan remains in the post of Prime Minister and signs the capitulation peace agreement with Aliyev Ilham.

Anyway, Artsakh still speaks Armenian, but it has been almost two years since it is no longer the master of its own head. The people of Artsakh are no longer the proud people they were in the times of Vazgen Sargsyan and other heroes and statesmen. The main culprit was, of course, the one who declared the national ideology a false category and initiated the losing policy in terms of Artsakh. About which his godchild used to say that “whatever Grandpa does, it turns out right”. And he himself came to power so that the idea of ​​handing over Artsakh to the enemy (witness: the interview given to the Russian newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in September 1992) would come to life. and that would also be considered correct. Although several years after the defeat of March 1, 2008, he fought against the once “infallible grandfather” in his newspaper, but he adopted the respectability of the latter in the matter of Artsakh, for the sake of the good life of the “Sergojans”. And, unfortunately for Armenia, it successfully brings it to an end.

Considering the issue of Artsakh as resolved, the person holding the position of the RA Prime Minister speaks about the need to protect the border of the 29,800 sq. km area with border guards. And about having a professional army with one or two dozen thousand soldiers. It seems that we do not live on the slopes of Ararat, but in Central Europe. And we are not surrounded by enemy Turkish states, but by civilized Czechs, Swiss and Austrians. In terms of the border guards, the idea is, first of all, an unrealizable idea in the foreseeable future, because it was during the reign of Nikol Pashinyan and thanks to him that catastrophic border changes took place, the fixing of which (even if he remains in the position of prime minister) is a matter of years.

It is a matter of years, because the hostile aggression of September 13 showed that Azerbaijan will not be satisfied with the former Soviet administrative borders. And that is what Nikol was hoping for, even though he had already “tasted” the post-war Azerbaijani “taste of peace” in 2021. May 13 Syunik Black Lake aggression. Second: I don’t think that the issue of handing over one village of Vayots Dzor and seven villages of Tavush to the enemy has left the Azerbaijani agenda. This is already the umpteenth time they officially announce it in Baku. if I’m not mistaken, the last time this was done was in May of this year, by one of the deputy foreign ministers of that country. And Nikol Pashinyan, as we know, after the shameful defeat in the 44-day war by his own responsibility and his own fault, has made it a habit to be guided by the mediation of a third country in the Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue, not by Armenian, with a different Azeri agenda. Including signing his dream peace treaty.

The fact that Nikol’s once “educated and constructive partner” will not be satisfied with the former Soviet administrative borders is evidenced by the official message itself. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan Ararat, who is in the Vatican, complained in a meeting with the State Secretary of the Holy See, Pietro Parolin, that “the main obstacle to establishing peace in the region is Azerbaijan’s fanatical ambitions and aspirations to solve problems through the use of force or the threat of force.”

In other words, Pashinyan’s unshakable pursuit of peace is opposed to the idealistic aspirations of Illham. But that, unfortunately for Armenia, does not mean that the person occupying the position of the Prime Minister of Armenia will stop the losing peace process, focusing all his efforts on the material and psychological rehabilitation of the armed forces of Armenia. It just means that like a beaten puppy, it will rub against its owner’s feet instead of biting the hand that is hitting it.

The evidence of this was the reference of one of the unpatriotic and basic ungrateful members of the Communist Party of Ukraine to the opposition MPs’ statements aimed at overcoming the dire situation of Armenia during the announcements in the RA National Assembly on Tuesday: “… similar content, empty, false and politically bankrupt texts”. In fact, just as the national ideology was a false category for the once “infallible grandfather”, so for the members of his once soulful team, the expression of concern for the tragic fate of the “false and politically bankrupt” homeland. Which means that the very concept of “homeland” is empty for the members of that tribe. That is what the ordinary Armenian should know about the persons brought to power by him.

