The Armenian foreign minister has no shame, in meeting the Azerbaijan Foreign minister, after a gruesome video of Armenian prisoners of war being executed,

A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeihun Bayramov is scheduled for today in Geneva.

In a message spread a few days ago, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia stressed that despite the provocations carried out by Azerbaijan, the Armenian side will participate in the meeting.

Let’s remind that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced in an interview on Friday that in two days the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will officially start discussions on the text of the peace treaty.