Sweden’s first female prime minister resigns hours after the appointment

BY MONIQUE BEALS

Sweden’s first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was forced to resign on Wednesday less than 8 hours after her appointment to the position by Sweden’s Parliament.

“I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique,” Andersson said, according to Bloomberg. “Despite the fact that the parliamentary positions appear unchanged, the issue should be tried anew. I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy might be questioned.”

According to Bloomberg, the resignation is technical and compulsory. Andersson will face another vote, and the politician said that she is ready to lead a one-party government, according to the news outlet.

The resignation came after the Green Party, which is affiliated with Andersson’s Social Democratic Party, objected to a 2022 budget that had been changed by the opposition party.

A total of 117 lawmakers supported her appointment and 174 rejected it in the 349-seat Riksdag. One lawmaker was absent and 57 abstained. Per the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers must be confirmed by a majority, or minimum of 175 lawmakers.

Andersson is a former finance minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party. She was selected to replace former prime minister and party leader Stefan Lofven. Lofven’s government was regarded as feminist and committed to keeping equality between men and women at the center of its domestic and international work.