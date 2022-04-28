Sos Hakobyan: 72,000 people left Armenia permanently last year alone

Sos Hakobyan, the spokesman of the opposition Homeland Party, urged people to join the street protests aimed at toppling Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet during an opposition awareness march on Wednesday.

“The current authorities announced that the man in Armenian should live well and feel safe, being able to make plans for the future. However, 72,000 of our compatriots left Armenia permanently last year alone,” he said.

“Armenia’s debt, that is, the debt of the Armenian people has doubled. Neither salaries nor pensions have risen. The Armenian people live in worse and much more dangerous conditions. The residents of border regions suffer casualties every day and live under the direct target of the enemy,” Hakobyan noted.

He stresses that the only way out is to stand up and fight. Then the marchers began chanting “Stand up, Armenia!”, “Stand up, Artsakh!” and “Stand up, Armenian people!”

“This time we will fight to the end. The change of power will take place in a short period of time and our struggle will be crowned with victory. We will have an independent and developing Armenia, a secure, strong and sovereign Artsakh. We will live in Armenia without the Turks,” the spokesman said.