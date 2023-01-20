For years, the American billionaire George Soros has paid large sums of money to representatives of prestigious and leading American media to cover and present the international transition and geopolitical developments in his convenient way.

Fox News informs about it with reference to the research of MRC Business organization. According to the information, Soros’ money was directed to, among others, CNN, NBC, CBS, Bloomberg, NPR, The Washington Post. It is said that George Soros spent a total of 131 million dollars on directing the news of 253 media outlets. Fox News also writes that the payment of money to the media was made through groups financed by Soros. It should be noted that the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the publication, noted that the information, if proven, will become a “nuclear explosion” for the “Democracy” of the USA.

Source: https://www.foxbangor.com/national-news/left-wing-billionaire-george-soros-funneled-at-least-131-million-to-media-groups-from-2016-2020-study-finds/

