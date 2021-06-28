Samvel Babayan’s comment on his relations with Russian circles

And the last war, the further development of events, showed how much Russia is interested in the region, respectively, with its people in power in Armenia. It is a common practice for all superpowers to “bet” on specific people and move them forward. They usually select and support potential leaders who enjoy the trust and positive attitude of the majority of the population. In the case of Russia, this rule did not work, because in addition to special services and regional officials, there are also active private groups that pursue their own interests, which have nothing to do with Russian state interests. Before the Artsakh elections,

that 5th column applied to me to support and push their candidate Vitaly Balasanyan. The latter is quite a submissive and manageable person, which proves that he will become a suitable local agent and implement the program of separating Artsakh from Armenia. The only problem was his low rating with the population. At that time, Garnik Isagulyan approached me with such an offer, who has been working for the 5th column for a long time, and at the same time serves the interests of various circles, including Kocharyan-Serzh. I categorically refused to become a participant in that anti-Armenian program, preferring the interests of my homeland to the promised personal benefits. Receiving a refusal to cooperate, Isagulyan started threatening.

I was informed that they would launch a dirty campaign against me in the media, as well as deprive him of the right to enter Russia. Despite the fact that I knew who I was dealing with, I still assumed that they would not go beyond threats. But with intrigues, false reports to the Russians that I needed to be pressured, they managed to extract that ban. However, I did not regret my decision, even paying such a price. I have said many times, and now I repeat, that I accept only one pro-Armenian position of a politician and statesman, other behavior is unacceptable for me. Yes, I have always stressed that due to the geographical location of our country, we are called for a partnership with Russia, but that partnership must be truly equal.

I have always spoken openly, if I have criticized Russia, for the wrong actions against my united homeland. And if I am always ready for dialogue and cooperation with the official representatives of the Russian Federation, then I have nothing to talk about with the 5th column. These groups have become more active in the recent parliamentary elections in Armenia. Moreover, today they are divided into many branches, each of them is the first to try to prove its pro-Russian orientation, not even shying away from violating the interests of the Armenian people and the state. Of course, I can advise those groups that have been resold many times to stop representing their personal interests to the state interests of Russia, but I understand that it is a senseless waste of time.

Therefore, I appeal to my compatriots to soberly analyze any information, not to believe the falsifications of the media and the image of speculation provided by the 5th column. We have only one way out, it is known. We need a strong army. And we need it not to wage war, but to impose peace on our terms. Ali recently announced an increase in his army և military budget. This means that he wants to snatch a part from Armenia. Therefore, we must hurry. No one will come from abroad to save the Armenian people from an external enemy. We have to do it ourselves. This is the overriding state interest of Armenia. And all those who worked to divide the Armenians, to weaken our country, must finally sober up, at least now, when we are facing the threat of existence.

Source: https://www.1in.am