Russian embassy upset by reports about Russian organizations’ participation in Yerevan market tragedy

We are outraged by the cynical reports circulating in the local information space, which contain blasphemous and false accusations against Russian organizations regarding their involvement in the tragedy that took place in the area of the Surmalu shopping center [in Yerevan] on August 14 of this year. This is stated in a message posted on the Facebook page of the Russian embassy in the Republic of Armenia (RA).

“We consider it a direct provocation by the political forces that are behind such slanderous statements, whose objective is to undermine Russian-Armenian allied relations. We expect steps from the Armenian authorities, including necessary public comments, aimed at preventing such unfriendly manifestations. The corresponding letter has been sent by the embassy to RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It should be noted that the Russian side, in the form of the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center, is engaged in the work toward the elimination of the consequences of the tragedy from the very first minutes,” the message of the Russian embassy also states.