Ruben Hakobyan: After decapitating Artsakh, yesterday Pashinyan announced the implementation of the “Yerevan is Erivan and that’s it”

Political scientist Ruben Hakobyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Yerevan is Erivan Turkish Name and that’s it…

Yesterday’s speech of the main mover about the upcoming elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders reminded me of the famous anti-Artsakh slogan “Artsakh is Armenia and that’s the end” that was uttered four years ago in Stepanakert with a particularly anti-hygienic tone…

After just one year, after shedding the blood of five thousand victims “for nothing”, the same biped, together with the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, reformulated it: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s it”, recording an already established fact, as a result of which Artsakh turned into a bleeding wound.. .

After decapitating Artsakh, continuing cooperation with the same tandem, yesterday in “Dvin” (Dvin?…) announced the beginning of the end of the next script, “Yerevan is Erivan and that’s the end” of the script…

And we still continue to tolerate the authoritarian existence of this anti-national abortion…

P.S. And Lao, who was woken up by our own call a year ago, deeply disappointed by us, continues to suffer from insomnia at night…”.

