Residential districts in southern Armenian villages ‘passing under Azerbaijani control’

Residential areas from Vorotan and Shurnukh, border villages in the southern region of Syunik, will be partially handed over to Azerbaijan in conformity with GPS-defined border demarcation standards.

Speaking to Tert.am, Vorotan Mayor Suren Ohanjanyan said they even have residential blocks passing under Azerbaijani control. “It has always been our territory, but now we are handing [them] over to the adversary. My brother’s house and business facility unit is on that territory too, so he cannot approach his house without Russian peacekeepers any more in order to just pack up his things. Many who had come from different other places used to do gardening there. Nothing is being left now,” he said.

Earlier, the mayor of Shurnukh, Hakob Arshakyan, had expressed his discontent over the imposed border demarcations, saying that Azerbaijanis “claims control” over 11 houses of the village.