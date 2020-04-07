Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow

Well-known Armenian physicist, Professor Mishik Ghazaryan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a Moscow hospital on Monday evening.

His wife, who was also infected with the novel coronavirus, had died about two weeks ago, 5 TV of Russia reported.

Mishik Ghazaryan, 72, and his wife, gynecologist Arpik Asparyan, 69, were hospitalized with pneumonia two weeks ago, and the coronavirus was confirmed in the couple.

Asparyan died on March 28, and now Ghazaryan has passed away, too.