“Publication”. Who today remembers Pashinyan’s 2020 road map proposed on November 18

On November 18, 2020, when everyone accused Nikol Pashinyan of treason, and he was hiding in a bunker, it was clear that it was necessary to defuse the situation.

And Pashinyan, coming out of the bunker, decided to come out with guilt and make promises that he will fix the situation within 6 months. And on the 18th, he published a 6-month road map of actions on Facebook. “It will take six months to put the implementation of these measures on an irreversible institutional track. In June 2021, I will come up with a report on the implementation of the road map, based on the results of which, taking into account the public opinion and reaction, we will make a decision on what to do next,” he said.

And a week later, at the November 26 meeting of the government, he spoke again about the importance of implementing the road map, which consisted of 15 points. However, six months later, the public reported that Nikol has not fulfilled almost any of his promises, that is, it was just another bluff, with which he wanted to gain time to avoid the anger of the people.

2 years have already passed, and we decided to revisit those 15 points, which point has become a reality and to what extent.

Restoration of the negotiation process of the Karabakh issue in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, emphasizing the priority of the issue of the status of Artsakh and the return of the people of Artsakh to their places of residence.

The very first point immediately speaks of the bankruptcy of this road map. During these two years, it was regularly talked about that the format of the OSCE Minsk Group no longer exists, and despite some efforts made by the co-chairing countries to revive the format of the Minsk Group, Azerbaijan did everything to destroy it, and now the negotiations are actually underway between Armenia and Russia. Azerbaijan and Armenia-Azerbaijan-EU format, where Armenia, by and large, has no role. And there is less and less talk about the status of Artsakh, there is more talk about the final handing over of Artsakh and recognizing it as part of Azerbaijan. And the representatives of the government are already openly talking about it.

To ensure the return of Artsakh citizens to their native homes. To completely restore the normal life of Artsakh. Restoration of damaged houses, apartments and infrastructures in areas under the control of the NK authorities.

Two years after the war, only a part of Artsakh citizens returned to Artsakh and were provided with apartments. On the contrary, some settlements of Artsakh, which remained under our control after the war, continue to be surrendered, and the people of Artsakh continue to be displaced from their settlements. The last ones surrendered in August were Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus. In other words, this point has not been implemented either, instead of resettlement, Artsakh continues to be depopulated.

Provision of social guarantees for the fallen servicemen and their families. Restoration of damaged residential and public structures and infrastructures in the territory of the Republic of Armenia during war operations. Provision of social guarantees, prosthetics process and professional training of disabled servicemen.

These three points have been implemented to a greater or lesser extent, although there are also complaints and grievances.

Quick return of captured soldiers and civilians. Ensuring social security for their families. Prompt clarification of the fates of the missing. Ensuring social security for their families.

Although during this period several groups of prisoners were returned to Armenia, there are still people of Armenian nationality in Baku prisons, there are missing persons. And after 2 years, the words “prompt clarification” at least give the impression of a lie, because these authorities have long since forgotten about the prisoners and are not taking anything in this direction.

Formation of the system of psychological rehabilitation of the persons who participated in the war and, in general, the public.

This is a hypothetical promise of the subsistence level, the realization of which cannot be measured, we can consider that this point was introduced for propaganda purposes.

Approval of the program of reforms of the armed forces and initiation of reforms.

There are many proofs about the conditions under which Armenian servicemen continue their service after the war. But if by “Reforms of the Armed Forces” Nikol Pashinyan meant the final withdrawal of the Armenian military group from Artsakh or the release from service for 24 million, then we regret to report that this point is slowly becoming a “reality”. In fact, in 2 years, they disbanded the army and made the military forceless.

Overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and eliminating its consequences.

This is a populist point that has nothing to do with the RA government and Nikol Pashinyan. Just as the coronavirus fell on us, it was supposed to be overcome one day or become an integral part of our lives, which happened.

Restoration of the environment for economic activity.

The indicators of economic activity are, of course, quite high this year, but the contribution of Nikol Pashinyan and his government is zero in this too. The geopolitical realities, the Russian-Ukrainian war and other factors helped to see activity in some areas. Although this brought high inflation, which hit the pockets of our people, and a small class and the KP, which receives the state budget and bonuses, benefited from the economic activity.

Activation of programs for solving demographic problems.

This is also one of the toasts, no one can say exactly which programs they are and how they were activated.

Amendments to the Electoral Code and adoption of a new law on “Parties”.

The implementation of this point has nothing to do with the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people, it was only introduced to serve the personal interests of Nikol Pashinyan and his team, and nothing was done in this direction.

Introduction of the Institute of Specialized Judges as a first step in the creation of an anti-corruption court. Commencement of Enforcement of Illegal Asset Forfeiture Law.

Steps have been taken in this direction: several judges have been appointed to act as henchmen of the authorities, and several shows of confiscation of illegal property have been staged.

Conducting permanent thematic consultations with representatives of the Armenian political and civil community.

This point has been implemented only with regard to Soros organizations. Completely cut off from civil society and isolated from humanity by thousands of policemen, Nikol Pashinyan meets from time to time with some fake opposition forces or individuals attached to him, and he is in constant war and enmity with the real political and media sphere.

Conducting permanent thematic consultations with the Armenian structures of the Diaspora and individual individuals. Involvement of individual Armenian and Diaspora individuals and structures in the above processes.

This is also a meaningless point. It is enough to remember how Nikol Pashinyan was greeted with curses and chants by our compatriots of the Diaspora in European countries, and how he denied the most famous Diaspora Armenian figures the opportunity to enter Armenia, and what statements were made against his Diaspora Commissioner by the representatives of the largest French-Armenian community. Of course, there are “consultations” with some Diaspora Armenians in order to collect money for the foundation of Pashinyan’s wife.

Let’s record that Nikol Pashinyan’s road map was another manipulation and fluff aimed at the people.

Vahe Makaryan

