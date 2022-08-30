“Publication”. Pashinyan’s supporting “opposition” is active in local government elections

Pashinyan is busy inventing fake opposition In Armenia, the discourse about fake and real opposition,

which was characteristic of almost all periods of the domestic political life of Armenia, has been revived again, especially when that life showed noticeable activity and contained certain dangers for the authorities. The latter have formed a so-called pocket opposition, trying to corner the real oppositionists, discredit the opposition field, belittle the political processes in the eyes of the public and generate certain processes through a manageable opposition.

Nikol Pashinyan, who was once one of the active critics of this process, was not spared from the temptation to create his own opposition. The proof of this is the upcoming local government elections. In this sense, the mosaic of nominated forces that applied for the September 25 elections of local self-government bodies is quite telling. The traditional forces that were born of the previous “regime”, against which the revolutionaries have been conducting an obvious counter-propaganda for more than four years, are almost gone this time. If they exist, then they formed an alliance with this or that new force, under a new name, so that the name of their party does not appear on the ballot, and their list and candidate do not become “victims” of anti-propaganda against the previous ones.

Local government elections will be held in 18 communities of RA on September 25. August 26 was the deadline for registration of election candidates.

15 parties and 12 alliances of parties applied to participate in the elections of local self-government bodies in 17 communities of 8 marzes of the Republic of Armenia. 14 parties and alliances of 12 parties were registered for the elections by regional electoral commissions under the proportional electoral system of local self-government bodies. In other words, the application of only one party was rejected, the registration of the Nzhdehyan tribal religious party nominated in the Tsaghkahovit community of Aragatsotn region, because, apart from the application, the party did not submit any documents, including the electoral list, to the CEC.

According to open information available on the Internet, the Nzhdehyan tribal religious party was founded in 1989. on January 14, the flag is orange, the emblem is the sign of eternity and a sword. “NTSC was founded to build a national state. He set himself a task, based on national qualities/values, to contribute to the re-establishment of the national value system. From the beginning of its formation, the Nzhdehian tribal religious party has adopted the tribal religious teaching of Garegin Nzhdeh as an ideological basis. The party was registered on 15.07.1991. It is the 9th party registered in Armenia.” The head of the party is Gevorg Hovsepyan, it was not possible to contact him through the phone numbers available on the Internet, and we could not find out why this party submitted a nomination application without a candidate and a list.

The “Land of Living” party was created after the war, the party’s inaugural conference was held on August 15, 2021. This political force was founded by the former Ministers of Social Security of Artsakh and Armenia, Mane Tandilyan and Mesrop Arakelyan. The name of the Moscow-based businessman Ruben Vardanyan is associated with the name of the party, who does not hide his connections and sometimes participates in the campaign and other events.

“Aprelu Yerkir” presented a candidate for the upcoming local government elections in 5 communities, traditional ARF – in 4 communities. Norayr Norikyan’s “Fair Armenia” party is also a birth of post-war times, 2021. The “United Community” alliance was also nominated in two communities. In Tashir, the alliance with that name was formed by the merger of “Citizen’s Decision” and “Justice” parties, and in Charentsavan, by the merger of Lyudmila Sargsyan’s mother-in-law Hakob Simidyan, “Reorganized Honchakyan” and HJAM. It is noteworthy that the latter called on his supporters to choose the “Armenia” alliance led by Robert Kocharyan in the parliamentary elections.

The “Democratic Alternative” party of Suren Surenyants is quite active in these local government elections, which is present in alliance with PAP in two communities of Kotayk marz and one in Aragatsotn: Tsakhkahovit of Aragatsotn, Akunk of Kotayk, Byureghavan. The names of the alliances are, respectively, “Strong Community”, “Hamaghrudum” and “Unity” alliance, and in Kajaran Surenyants formed an alliance with “Addarutyun” party.

There are also applications from LAP, the “Stability” party of former RPA member Firdus Zakaryan, the revolutionary “Armenian Dream” born in October 2018, the “Verelk” party formed in 2021, the founder of which is the former director of the Monte Melkonyan Military College. This is Aleksan Minasyan. Arman Babajanyan’s “For the Republic”, Aram Sargsyan’s “Republic” and Samvel Babayan’s Libertarian parties are also participating.

Lusine Shahverdyan

