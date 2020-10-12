Pressured by Ankara, Baku is sabotaging Russian mediation over Karabakh, says Pashinyan top advisor

Under the direct pressure of Turkey the Azerbaijani authorities are disrupting the Russian mediation mission around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s chief advisor Vagharshak Harutyunyan told TASS in an interview.

Harutyunyan says that with these actions Baku is trying to increase Ankara’s role in the conflict settlement issue.

“Fierce battles are now taking place in Artsakh despite the fact that at the mediation of Russia an agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes was adopted in Moscow. This means that Ankara is pressuring by all means the Azerbaijani authorities, who in turn are disrupting Russia’s mediation mission in an attempt to increase Turkey’s role in the conflict settlement issue,” Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan noted Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s numerous statements on increasing Turkey’s role in the conflict settlement as a testament to Baku’s sabotaging of the Russian mediation.

“It is becoming clear that this is a jointly developed strategic policy by Ankara and Baku, aimed at decreasing Russia’s role and in the end a complete expulsion from South Caucasus,” he said. Harutyunyan says Ankara and Baku can achieve their goal only in case of the duo succeeding in neutralizing Armenia in the region by using the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.