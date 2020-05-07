PRESS RELEASE – County of Orange-Operated Beaches to Reopen with Limitations

Santa Ana, Calif. (May 7, 2020) – Beaches operated by the County of Orange will reopen today with limitations. The State of California approved the County of Orange Phased Beach Reopening Plan Thursday to reopen County-operated beaches for limited recreational activities following a week-long, state-mandated closure.

County beaches in South Laguna Beach (Aliso, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches) will be open weekday mornings for active recreation only. Bayside, Capistrano, Salt Creek, Strands, Poche and Baby beaches will be open regular operating hours daily for active recreation only. Parking lots remain closed.

Appropriate physical distancing must be observed at all County beaches, and beach visitors may not remain in place on the sand. Permitted activities include non-stationary activities such as walking, running, swimming, surfing, paddling, boating, kayaking, etc. Temporary non-permitted activities include sunbathing; building sandcastles; bringing coolers, umbrellas, grills, etc.; volleyball, spike ball and other high-touch group sporting activities.

Modified County beach hours will be as follows:

Bayside Beach (at Newport Harbor Patrol): 6 a.m.-10p.m. daily.

(at Newport Harbor Patrol): 6 a.m.-10p.m. daily. County Beaches in South Laguna Beach ( Aliso, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches ): 6 a.m.-10 a.m. weekdays only. Closed weekends. Thousand Steps Beach will remain closed.

): 6 a.m.-10 a.m. weekdays only. Closed weekends. Thousand Steps Beach will remain closed. Capistrano and Poche Beaches: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Salt Creek and Strands Beaches: 5 a.m.-12 a.m. daily.

5 a.m.-12 a.m. daily. Baby Beach: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Operation hours and modifications at City and State-operated beaches within Orange County may vary and is available from the appropriate jurisdictions.

Modified operations at other OC Parks facilities remain unchanged and are available to view at OCParks.com.