President Sarkissian visits military positions in Syunik Province

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan paid a working visit to Syunik Province on April 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian visited one of the military positions, got acquainted with the living conditions of the servicemen and talked with them.

President Sarkissian awarded a group of servicemen for excellent service.

Armen Tatoyan noted that he has visited that positions a few times, where the servicemen carry out a really heroic duty in harsh conditions.

‘’You carry out your responsibilities best. Help each other, be vigilant and take care of your health. Remember your families, serve your motherland and help each other’’, President Sarkissian said, wishing all safe service and successful demobilization. ”Be sure, we are all thinking about you. Stay firm”, Sarkissian concluded.