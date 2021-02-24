President Nechirvan Barzani received Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Erbil, Kurdistan Region, February 24, 2021

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Mr. Artak Apitonian, accompanied by Armenia’s Consul General in Erbil, Mr. Arshak Manoukian.

President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the opening of Armenia’s Embassy in Baghdad and a Consulate General in Erbil. The President valued the opening of an Armenian cultural centre in Erbil Citadel and the efforts to launch direct flights from Baghdad and Erbil to Yerevan as positive steps to strengthen Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with the Republic of Armenia.

Discussions also focused on Mr. Apitonian’s recent diplomatic trip to Baghdad, Armenia’s bilateral relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and collaboration between the countries in areas of university studies, technology and agriculture.

Deputy Foreign Minister Apitonian expressed Armenia’s willingness to further strengthen ties with the Kurdistan Region in all areas and thanked the Kurdistan Region for safeguarding the rights of the Armenian community in the Region including their representation in Kurdistan Regional Parliament and the opening of the Armenian Church in Erbil.