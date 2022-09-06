Political analyst: There are contradictions in the approaches of Pashinyan and Armenian FM

There are contradictions in the approaches of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Armenia, political analyst Benjamin Matevosyan told NEWS.am.

“Once again we see that Mirzoyan’s statements fit into the framework of the established legacy of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, as well as into the logic of Lavrov and Putin’s statements on the need to postpone the issue of Artsakh’s status for the future. Almost always after Brussels meetings or meetings of that format Mirzoyan has phone conversations with Lavrov and then makes corresponding statements,” he said.

The expert noted with regret that the meetings in Brussels are held only on the Azerbaijani agenda.

“If at the end of the previous meeting there were at least references to Karabakh and ethnic Armenians, now there is none of that either.

Pashinyan refers to the difficulties in the negotiations, and Aliyev makes explanations, pointing to a deadline for signing a peace treaty by the end of the year based on the five points proposed by Azerbaijan. Mirzoyan then reacts to these words by expressing disagreement. It is noteworthy that the Armenian foreign minister had telephone conversations with Lavrov before that.

According to one of the versions, Pashinyan and Mirzoyan are doing this in a coordinated manner so as not to offend either Moscow or the West.

According to another version, Mirzoyan is pursuing a separate policy, inconsistent with that of Pashinyan, who personally did not want to appoint Mirzoyan to the post of Foreign Minister. He had another candidate,” Matevosyan added.

According to the expert, there are different approaches within Pashinyan’s team concerning the peace treaty, the future of Artsakh and Armenia and the issue of regional security. There are even people among them who understand the logic of the opposition’s actions.

“Until there are political changes in Armenia, we will constantly face the threat of territorial and human losses, the danger of decreasing the level of sovereignty. The Armenian authorities are counter-revolutionary in nature, because the idea of revolution was to increase the level of sovereignty of the country, and the authorities are consistently reducing it,” concluded the political scientist.