Political analyst Suren Sargsyan explains why U.S. ‘supports’ Armenian authorities

Political analyst Suren Sargsyan has explained why the U.S. “supports” the Armenian authorities.

“I am often asked why the U.S. supports the Armenian authorities.

1. The top geopolitical priority of the U.S. in the South Caucasus is if not the complete ouster of Russia from the region, but at least the real counteraction to its influence. Of course, this policy of counter-influence applies to all regions where the two superpowers compete. That is, all over the world.

2. Naturally, in our region the U.S. cannot form a counterweight to Russia through Iran, and in this matter, they have only one ally – Turkey: the worst ally for the U.S., but an ally nonetheless. Even a bad ally is better than an enemy.

3. For the first time in history, there is a government in Armenia that is ready, through unilateral and global concessions, to form an environment (or has already formed it) that would allow Turkey, having penetrated into Armenia, to increase its role in the whole South Caucasus (let us not forget the Turkish influence on Georgia and Azerbaijan) and create a real counterweight to Russia. That is why the U.S. has been supporting the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation since 1992. Thus, their plans coincide more than ever,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“This is not the only reason to support the Armenian authorities, but this example is applicable in other areas, taking into account the points outlined in the first clause,” the expert added.