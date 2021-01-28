PM Pashinyan visits Yerevan military pantheon

January 28 is Army Day in Armenia, the 28th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian Armed Forces and, on this occasion, senior Armenian officials are visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

In particular, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, and several other members of the government are at Yerablur.

January 28 was declared a holiday and non-working day in 2001.

The most important stage in the formation of the Armenian army is considered to be 1988-1992, when the first Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war was going on, and volunteer detachments were mainly involved in the hostilities.