PM: Armenia set to quarantine 300 more people

Armenia is set to quarantine 300 more people in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook live on Monday.

The new quarantine locations have already been prepared, the PM said.

Earlier on Sunday 24 out of 27 exits of Armenia’s most coronavirus-affected town of Echmiadzin were closed. Temperature screening is being conducted at the three operating exit points.

According to Pashinyan, 129 Echmiadzin residents with fever have been asked to return home and self-isolate.

“The fact that they have developed fever doesn’t mean anything yet,” he added.

Armenia has reported 30 coronavirus cases so far. The first confirmed coronavirus patient is said to have recovered. More than 300 people remain in quarantine.

19 out of 30 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia so far are linked to an engagement party in Echmiadzin. One of the coronavirus patients is a school student, the premier said.