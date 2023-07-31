“Please help us get my father back.” the daughter of kidnapped Vagif Khachatryan is in front of the UN office

“Today, you are my hope. Please don’t leave me alone, be my father, mother, sister, brother. Please, dear compatriots, do not leave me alone in this pain, this is not only my pain. Vagif Khachatryan is the image of the entire Armenian people. Artsakh and Armenia are in Azerbaijan,” said Vagif Khachatryan’s daughter, Vera Khachatryan, during the action held in front of the UN Armenian office today.

To remind, on July 29, Vagif Khachatryan was transported to Yerevan accompanied by the Red Cross for treatment, but at the Hakari bridge checkpoint, Khachatryan was illegally imprisoned by the Azerbaijanis.

Vera told that Vagif Khachatryan was diagnosed with aortic stenosis and had to be urgently transferred to Yerevan for surgery.

Vagif was accompanied by his other daughter. Near the Hakari bridge, when the Azerbaijanis checked the passports, Vagif Khachatryan’s passport was never returned. Then they said that he should go to be checked.

The Azerbaijanis took Vagif Khachatryan to an unknown destination, but they let go the other medical patients who were being transported to Yerevan for treatment.

Vera Khachatryan mentioned that none of the relatives personally contacted Vagif Khachatryan. They don’t have any information until now.

The only information that reached the relatives is that Vagif Khachatryan is now in hospital in Baku.

“I ask each of you to put yourself in my place, in the place of my sisters. We are 3 sisters, we don’t have a brother, but now I consider each of you my brother and I am asking you to help us get my father back. I don’t know how and who to turn to, Azerbaijan presents facts that do not correspond to reality,” said Vera.

According to his daughter, the recently spread information that Vagif Khachatryan was the driver of the former commander of the Armed Forces Samvel Babayan is not true.

Vera Khachatryan emphasized that on the day of the abduction, the International Committee of the Red Cross contacted her sister and said that Vagif Khachatryan was in one of the Baku hospitals.

“But do I want Vagif to be in one of the hospitals in Baku?” I want him to be here in his homeland, receive treatment and return,” says Vera.

According to Vera, all the information published in the Azerbaijani press about Vagif Khachatryan does not correspond to reality.

Vera Khachatryan is going to carry out an action in front of the Armenian office of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

