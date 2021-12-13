Pashinyan’s newspaper ‘wags finger’ at Yerevan mayor, but he doesn’t take it seriously

The spokesman of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan refuses to comment on the latest report of the Haykakan Zhamanak daily owned by Nikol Pashinyan’s family, calling it a “gossip”.

“Over the past three years, the yellow press was writing all sorts of things about the personality and activities of the Yerevan mayor. The article you quoted is part of this series, and there is nothing extraordinary about it. I don’t comment on the gossips in the tabloids,” Hakob Karapetyan told Panorama.am on Monday.

In response to the reminder that the media outlet in question is owned by the family of Nikol Pashinyan, Karapetyan noted: “I have no further comment to make on this matter.”

The Haykakan Zhamanak published an unsigned article entitled “Generals who ‘diverted’ Hayk Marutyan from the revolution” late on Sunday.

“According to reports, through his godfather Artur of Amaras, Marutyan established close ties with another general – head of the Hayastan parliamentary faction Seyran Ohanyan, who is also the godson and a close friend of Artur,” the newspaper said.

“Other reports suggest that after the end of the war Hayk Marutyan met with Robert Kocharyan through the mediation of Seyran Ohanyan. It is worth noting that after the meeting with him, the media controlled by Robert Kocharyan, which used to “lash out at” Marutyan, took a very loyal stance towards him,” it added.

Incidentally, the media editorial staff hints that the authorities may not tolerate Marutyan anymore and make a decision on his fate as well.