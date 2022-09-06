Pashinyan prosecution of Armenian citizens continues, Armenia Supreme Court judge, and his wife, were summoned to Prosecutor General’s Office

Judge Hrayr Tovmasyan of the Supreme Court of Armenia, his wife Lamara Khudaverdyan, daughters Gohar and Meri Tovmasyan,

and two more related persons—Sona Khudaverdyan and Rubik Ghazaryan—have been summoned to the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illicit Origin of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from Azdarar information website.

“(…) a study was carried out at the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illicit Origin in relation to the property belonging to you, as a result of which a summary was drawn up,” the respective notification states, in particular.

The aforesaid persons will have to be at the Prosecutor General’s Office at 9:30am on Wednesday.