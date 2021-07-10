Pashinyan political prosecution: Newspaper: 15 criminal cases initiated against Goris mayor

Fifteen criminal cases have been initiated against the mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, two investigative bodies are engaged in it at once – the Special Investigative Service and the Investigative Committee, the Zhoghovurd daily reported.

Despite the large number of criminal cases and investigative structures, it is not possible to invite Arushanyan for interrogation.

Yesterday, the police brought a summons to his home, but the family replied that he was not there, and the police were forced to return with the summons. The summons was sent to the Goris City Hall, where they informed that Arushanyan was on vacation.

According to Zhoghovurd sources, 15 criminal cases have been initiated against Arushanyan, and therefore it is possible that in the near future a decision will be made again to subject him to prosecution.