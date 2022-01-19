Pashinyan next to takeover diaspora, Neither elected nor appointed commissioners

At the end of November last year, at the suggestion of the government, the parliament amended the Law on Public Service, according to which commissioners of Diaspora affairs will be appointed in foreign countries in the near future. The goal is to grant status to the financial donors of the Prime Minister’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, to Diaspora Armenian figures cooperating with the government.

We inquired from the office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs whether the commissioners had already been elected and whether there had been any appointments. In response to our question, they mentioned that they had neither been elected nor had any appointments.

And how many people applied for that position, it turned out that their number is large ․ “Several dozen Diaspora Armenian figures have expressed a desire to be appointed to such a position. “Hundreds of Diaspora Armenians have expressed interest in the initiative, conducted surveys, and consultations.”

The office also informed that the appointments will be made in the coming months.