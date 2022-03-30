Pashinyan has set up a criminal organization called “Anti-Corruption Committee” They have Arrested RA National Hero Andranik Piloyan

The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, RA National Hero Andranik Piloyan was arrested within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The information was confirmed by the committee’s press secretary Marina Ohanjanyan in a conversation with 1lurer, but she did not provide any other information. Earlier, the Committee reported that law enforcement officers conducted a search in the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations. Piloyan assumed the post of the minister after the 44-day war, on November 20, 2020. On October 22, 2020, the then commander of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Andranik Piloyan was awarded the title of “National Hero”.