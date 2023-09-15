Pashinyan accepted the Turks’ agenda under their pressure. Artur Khachatryan: VIDEO

“In order to justify all the failures, Pashinyan and the ruling political team are trying to find the culprits in time and space,” Artur Khachatryan, deputy of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly,

expressed this opinion during the parliamentary briefing. “The former, co-chairmen are to blame for themselves, they don’t shy away from consciously begging the simplest, well-known truths to blame others… Pashinyan tries to justify his own failure with primitive lies… In order to justify himself, he makes such statements today, which will be used against us again tomorrow if the political situation changes.

Not only did he cause damage, but he also continues to cause damage with his political statements, because he has come to terms with the loss of Artsakh, he blames everyone for it except himself, and in order to justify his own failure, he says that it is an unsolvable problem. And with his maximalist statements, he put a tongue in Aliyev’s mouth, and Aliyev will say: you said such things, I will also start a war, and he will try to justify his aggression against the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh,” said A. Khachatryan, emphasizing that Armenia’s position towards Artsakh has never been so hostile. Details in the video.

