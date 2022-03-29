By Arman Tatoyan,

Tatoyan is the former Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia and an Ad hoc Judge in the European Court of Human Rights. Our country’s security system is simply crumbling because of political narrow-minded interests and gross mistakes:1)

In order to not point out our own mistakes and not to bring dissatisfaction, official announcements are made consistently, by which illegal Azerbaijani armed forces are justified or legalized in our villages and roads are in total disregard for the safety and life of the civilian population or the military.

What right does such a [acting] Minister of Defense have to do with the Armenian security system, who, for example, announced after blocking roads in Syunik, Azerbaijani illegal acts? “Police points operating in the territory of Azerbaijan are Azerbaijan’s to do,” “We cannot make a decision here,” “The road between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan is already paved,” and so on.

How can a President of the Republic perform his constitutional duties as a guarantor of the country’s security, who declares in response to the Azerbaijani criminal assaults shooting on villages, “Then what are they shooting?”By what right does the Government construct roads in Syunik so that they are under Azerbaijani engagement? Who gave these officials the right to play with the security of Armenia and Artsakh’s caused irreparable damage to our Homeland?

Which state or international institution do you expect support from such irresponsible and uncommon statements?2) The details of Azerbaijani criminal acts are not shown to the foreign world. everything is limited to political public statements. These facts are also hidden from the internal society and the Diaspora. And this frees Azerbaijan’s hands more to fill the world with frauds.

All those who emphasize these facts are under widespread pressure.3) There is a numbness of people’s alertness due to the announcements of various officials holding political positions.

At the same time, Azerbaijan deepens hatred and enmity. It speaks about peace with Armenia exclusively with threats of destruction of the country. Artsakh implements an ethnic extermination policy toward the population.

Without presenting the facts of Azerbaijani violations to the outside world and not using international mechanisms, the state’s hands have been tied in the international arena, and the country has become a victim of geopolitical interests. There is a state’s refusal of its obligations to protect people’s lives and safety. But it is very clear who is to blame for the continued collapse of the Armenian sovereignty and security system. · ·