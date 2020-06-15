Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader: There cannot be one-person power in our country

I am grateful to all the people who showed with their presence that there cannot be a one-person power by one man in our country. Parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan noted this in a statement in connection with Sunday’s events involving him.

“What happened is really very ugly, which, in shot, is called the invention of criminal cases by political order.

Why are the halls of power taking such a step? The answer is very simple. An extremely dire situation has been created in Armenia due to the [COVID-19] pandemic.

[The incumbent government] does not know what to do, how to get out of the situation. Social tensions in the country are growing day by day.

And what are the halls of power doing? (…) they are going on the road of intimidating opponents.

The law enforcement’s campaign against me, the initiation of criminal cases started a few days ago, after my well-known speech. Frankly, I expected that.

I am ready for any scenario.

I want our country to get out of the current situation, whereas this government is unable to do that,” Tsarukyan added, in particular.