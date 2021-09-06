Opposition MP: Attempt being made to gradually take Armenia out of Artsakh-related processes

Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, stated that Azerbaijan and Russia are discussing additional legal mechanisms related to the mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition “With Honor” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

“Let me remind that the issue of the mandate of the Russian peacekeeping mission is regulated by the well-known trilateral statement—in the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan format—of November 9, 2020.

If in reality there is such a process between the RF [(Russian Federation)] and Azerbaijan, it means that an attempt will be made to gradually take Armenia out of the processes related to Artsakh.

Simply put, even the disgraceful document of November 9 had assumed that the issues related to Artsakh will be settled in a trilateral format; it is about the establishment of the ceasefire and the steps stemming from it.

However, Azerbaijan’s goal is for Armenia to get out of the game on issues related to Artsakh, and to continue it in an RF-Azerbaijan bilateral format,” the Armenian opposition MP added.