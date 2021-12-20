fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Opposition MP: Armenia troops’ withdrawal document was signed by ex-defense minister, Russia defense minister

by Leave a Comment

YEREVAN. – The document on the withdrawal of Armenian troops was signed by the former minister of defense of Armenia and the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense. For a whole year, the political leadership of Armenia and the Ministry of Defense of the republic were misleading the public. Anna Grigoryan, an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction, on Monday, told reporters about this in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to her, in particular, the real reasons for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Syunik Province of Armenia were kept secret from the public.

“Armenia’s former Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu signed a document according to which the Armenian troops were withdrawn. This has created serious security threats, both for Syunik Province and for the whole of Armenia,” Grigoryan stated.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.