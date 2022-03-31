Open Letter to Anna Hakobyan by Certification ac trainer, Psychologist, Mihrdat Rostomi Madatyan

OPEN LETTER TO ANNA HAKOByan Yesterday, on “Yerevan today” news I watched your monologue, which was so interesting to me as a psychologist that, although it lasted more than 20 minutes, I watched it twice.

Taking into account the fact that your speech, which lasted for 20 minutes, completely hinted that the development of the speaker’s psychological, intellectual, and cognitive spheres does not correspond to his age threshold,

it can be concluded that in your imagination the Armenian Assembly Urdu consists exclusively of mentally retards and the text and manipulation you wrote, or it was written for you and you read it hard, it was intended for people with those mental abilities. Trying to mark my views, in part of your video from yesterday

1. The black dress chosen by you or your image-makers for the video was not appropriate at all for days, weeks, months, with the careless photos posted on your Instagram blog and inappropriate to the current situation in the Motherland.

2. Your persuasion that the parents of fallen heroes were present at the organized event was not credible at all for a simple reason not in the past, you and your other family members have been manipulated many times Disrespecting the dignity of those heroes, starting from the stage of the performance of hero Robert Abajyan’s fake grandfather after the 44-day war already, in Erablur, by organizing a false stage of other “grieving mothers”.

3. Being a psychologist, whose all psychologists in the psychological center are continuously working with people who suffered psychological trauma as a result of war, on their own initiative, not by state approaches, which for me is incomprehensible, will not be implemented l, I want to announce that the problem you were presenting to the public is that Armenian society demands sons from mothers to be “decided” eternal mourning”, does not correspond to reality. On the contrary, the Armenian community encourages the return of their sons’ mothers – life and spontaneously intends to do everything for the parents of our Heroes to continue to live (I do not exclude that such 1-2 de bc as you described could happen. It is typical of all races and societies).

4. PUBLIC PROTEST against the event you organized, which as you said was formed, and as you said there were no other opinions, TARGETED ONLY TO YOU AND THE TIME ORGANIZED WITH YOU, NOT TO THE BEHAVIOUR OF MOTHERS OF SONS N. Kanzi, according to your announcement, the mothers of the son had accepted the invitation from a man who had announced it publicly his earlier opinion that i quote, “we had thousands of victims but we sacrificed their lives for nothing… “. From a man whose husband is simply responsible and to blame for the 44-day war and the death of an entire generation. Whose husband, with his inept governance, took the issue from the negotiating table to the battlefield, and now to the problem.

What is the enemy to move it to the field of negotiations again? Whose husband led the war with such wickedness, that it turned into a slaughter. Accepted an invitation from a man who, during the whole war, was in a bunker in Stepanakert, when experienced soldiers and generals were supposed to be there and whose husband had forbidden them to be there and o to be helpful to the Motherland. In a word, the invitation of one person was accepted, who, according to me, was just responsible and guilty for the fact that the program of that mother’s house was extinguished… The lights just went out .. The sons of the dead were killed. Mrs. Hakobyan. You said that there was a discussion of hundreds of thousands of people and the main discussion line was the negative attitude about the event. You said yourself that you didn’t find any supportive posts or comments. Cited commentator Videos where I was clearly talking about the factors and reasons mentioned above.

Today it is obvious Well, the Armenian Public considers you and your husband just responsible and guilty for both the Artsakh war and the initiation and incitement of the defeat and the signing of the capitulation document in that war, and today the city of Armenia Shame on the undeserving state, and today the uncertainty and insecurity of the borders of Armenia, and many others, terrible for the Motherland and for fortunate things I just don’t want to seem. And a MOTHER who lost her son hardly sits at the table with the guilty in her son’s death raises a glass and dances.

In a word, I would like to say that the MANIPULATION you initiated is primitive and will not work on the general public, which is why your “threat” that you will have continuous broadcasts on this topic, I advise you to stop, because it will irritate you more Utyan, or it’s just going to be funny. And you, I would advise you to make the resignation of your husband Nikol Pashinyan a question of family talks, because even the event organized by you seems to be a non-political event, (although, in my subjective opinion, this government, Homeland serving his political interests and unable to do anything non-political at all) Accepted by public harshly, to say the least with criticism and perspiration, which indicates you have a serious issue of legitimacy and key manipulations that were done before, no longer work today.

Honorary Member of the International Academy of Psychological Sciences, Acting Member of the League of Professional Psychotherapists of the Russian Federation and Interregional Lecturer, Head of the “MADATYAN” Psychological Center, NeuroLinguistic Programming Certification ac trainer, psychologist, Mihrdat Rostomi Madatyan