OC, Sheriff’s investigators make arrests in connection with several commercial burglaries of UPS stores

Santa Ana, Ca. (Aug 11, 2023): On August 3, Orange County Sheriff’s investigators arrested three men and two women in connection with several commercial burglaries of UPS stores throughout south Orange County. The commercial burglaries occurred between July 29 and August 3.

Rancho Santa Margarita Sheriff’s investigators discovered investigative leads which connected several individuals with the commercial burglary of a UPS store in their city. With the assistance of the South Directed Enforcement Team (SDET) and the South Narcotics team, they located additional individuals connected with the commercial burglaries of UPS stores in the cities of Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, and Laguna Woods.

SDET, with the assistance of the North Directed Enforcement Team (NDET), served a search warrant at an apartment in Santa Ana on August 3. During the search warrant, investigators located thousands of articles of personal identifying information belonging to others, stolen property, two firearms, and over 250 grams of fentanyl.

Mahmoon Ali Aziz, 33, of Irvine, Cody James Boardman, 40, of Whittier, Irineo Rosas Carrillo, 38, of Santa Ana, Paige Virginia Rose Brinton, 22, of Huntington Beach, and Lindsay Nicole Pandorf, 37, of Escondido were subsequently arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail in connection with the commercial burglaries of several UPS stores and other miscellaneous charges related to the items located during the search warrant.

The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact OC Sheriff investigators at 714-647-7000 or submit anonymous information through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

