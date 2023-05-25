Nikolik’s mother is a hero, whose son single-handedly brought the entire Armenian nation to its knees. Priest Hovhannes Hovhannisyan

Government deputy Gurgen Arsenyan compared the status of Artsakh Armenians with the status of Armenians living in Glendale.

In a briefing with journalists, the deputy stressed that the main task of the state officials of Armenia is to serve the interests of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, not those Armenians who live in Artsakh, Beirut, Australia. We talked about these and other issues with Father Hovhannes priest Hovhannisyan, the former spiritual minister of Dadivank, who is currently in spiritual service in Artsakh.

These authorities signed a contract with the devil in order to turn the Armenian nation from a Christian people into a pro-Turkish people, this is the biggest pain today. These authorities have a special goal of creating a conflict between the parents of the dead boys and the parents of the soldiers whose sons returned, there is no pain beyond this, there is no meaning. It is part of Satan’s plan when he says forget Mount Ararat, focus on Aragats, trying to forget the holy mountain where Noah’s ark landed. In other words, these people have come to destroy everything that is Armenian and Christian from the foundations of the government.

A nikol wants to trample the Armenian people with a history of a thousand years, and we remain silent. As for the comparison of Artsakh with other Armenian colonies by a member of parliament, I am not surprised, because the Armenian people are the ones sitting in Yerevan and the National Assembly. The person making such a statement cannot be Armenian. Now leave Artsakh aside, we will not give Artsakh, we will not give Artsakh even if it is a thousand like a nickel, think about RA, they have already given it in parts, and they have armored a part.

Nikol says Anna Hakobyan is a heroic mother, and we are silent, what can I say… I will say only the following: I don’t know whether Anna Hakobyan is a heroic mother, but Nikolik’s mother is a heroic mother, whose son alone brought the entire Armenian nation to its knees. Ay Nikolik’s mother is definitely a hero.

If God forbid that person signs a document by which Artsakh will be handed over to Azerbaijan, Armenians will have only two things to do. first – cut off the right, second – tongue so that he doesn’t speak anymore. God is their judge, God’s judgment is not long, the judgment is already near, very little left, very much.

Father Hovhannes, Nikol Pashinyan during the press conference, once again targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church, said: “I hope that all persons who graduated from theological seminary and held high-ranking positions presented sufficient arguments and facts regarding their spiritual, physical, and even sexual health when entering and graduating from theological seminary.”

I will answer your question with a question, let them first establish a law to check their brain and mental state before electing a prime minister or president, and then I will answer the other question.

Source: https://iravunk.com/?p=256592&l=am

