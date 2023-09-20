Edgar Ghazaryan wrote on his Facebook page:

This must be read and implemented on Armenia’s Independence Day, September 21, 2023, at Republic Square

D A T A V C I R

ON BEHALF OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA “21” September 2023 Yerevan The People’s Court (hereinafter also the Court),

presided by the judge of the Armenian people with participation:

the accuser of the Armenian people compiled by Nikol Pashinyan defenders Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

the criminal case under investigation in the public court case according to the accusation of Nikol Vova Pashinyan (born 01.06.1975) , In Ijevan, Armenian by nationality (subject to verification), RA citizen, secondary education, married (subjected to verification), previously convicted

V C R E C

Nikol Vova’s Pashinyan was found guilty of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia

• In Article 418, to commit treason, it is to pass on the enemy’s side, as well as to provide information of a foreign state, which is a great secret of the military nature of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to show other assistance for carrying out hostile activity, to the detriment of the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, territorial integrity or external security.

• By Article 419 (adaptation of power): to gain the people’s trust through fraud and deception in 2018 and illegally terminate the powers of the RA National Assembly in 2018, 2021 illegally abusing the powers of the Armenian National Assembly and then abusing the official position and acquiring the power of the people through gang crime.

• By Article 420: To overthrow the Constitutional Order, to seize the powers of the RA National Assembly, the President of the Republic, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Central Bank, the Central Election Commission and other constitutional bodies, as well as local self-government bodies and to use them illegally to the detriment of the Republic of Armenia.

• By article 421, actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Armenia, it is for the purpose of handing over the territories of the Armenia Ararat, RA Gegharkunik, RA Vayots dzor, RA Syunik and RA Tavush marzes to the enemy and for implementation by an organized criminal group.

• Under Article 423, for forcing the President of the Republic, the National Assembly, the Government or the Constitutional Court to adopt decisions contradicting the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia and the Constitution of the Republic of Argentina.

Article 427 for publishing information containing state secrets.

• Article 434 for violation of the rules for publishing or distribution of information during the military state announced on September 27, 2020.

• Article 438: to use the real or presumed influence having on a number of officials and to use them against the Constitutional order and the territorial integrity and security of the state.

• By Article 441, as an official, to abuse and violate the powers or influence conferred upon by them.

• Article 446, causing billions of dollars of damages to thousands of human lives, human health and the state.

• In article 472, for disrespecting state symbols.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for committing the mentioned crimes.

Taking into account the fact that Nikol Vova’s Pashinyan committed memorable crimes by creating and leading a criminal group called the “Civil Contract” Party”, according to the relevant articles all members of that criminal group (including MPs of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and their deputies, members of the government) are sentenced to life imprisonment. Heads of bodies subordinates to the Prime Minister and their deputies, heads of bodies and their deputies of the RA government, ambassadors, officials holding autonomous positions but elected by a criminal group, RA governor and their deputies, leaders of communities, members of councils and so on).

JUDGE – ARMENIAN PEOPLE

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

