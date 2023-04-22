Nikol Pashinyan raised the cases investigated 15 years ago. The grandson of Taguhi Tovmasyan’s grandfather’s uncle is accused

Styopa Safaryan, who resigned from the position of the chairman of the Public Council, and who is also considered a teammate of the authorities,

Pashinyan himself, circulated information a few days ago that the grandson of the grandfather of MP Taguhi Tovmasyan, who does not have the last name Tovmasyan, is an official of the law enforcement system, under whose jurisdiction he was investigated 15 years ago. is a murder case, and Taguhi Tovmasyan is now preventing Seda Safaryan from protecting the rights of a family in that case.

It is difficult to say how a deputy can obstruct the activities of a CC judge, however, according to our information, after this announcement, the Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs, Taguhi Tovmasyan, appealed to RA Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, asking him to take prosecutorial measures, so that those who never have they committed any crime in that 15-year-old case, they should be punished. There are reports that the government has used all the levers against Tovmasyan and has decided to remove the deputy from the position of chairman of the committee.

It should be noted that Tovmasyan is the only opposition member who heads a committee in this parliament.

