Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Public TV

According to the information of “Hraparak” , the interview of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Petros Ghazaryan will be broadcast on Public TV tonight immediately after the main news broadcast.

As Petros Ghazaryan told us, the range of issues was wide. From Artsakh problems to Yerevan Council of Elders elections.

“There are many questions: geopolitical, border situation, council elections, Karabakh processes, etc.,” he said.

