Newspaper: Russia’s Putin shows his attitude towards Armenia’s Pashinyan

YEREVAN. – 168 Hour daily of Armenia writes: In recent days, the RF [Russian Federation] has intensified contacts—at various levels—with Armenia and Azerbaijan’s authorities.

Another noteworthy and telling episode, which shows the attitude of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, the Kremlin towards Armenia’s government, is Putin’s telephone conversations with [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan and [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev.

The differences observed in the two [respective] messages posted on the Kremlin’s official website are striking in the case when the Kremlin has officially traditionally sought to maintain parity in contacts between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

First, in the messages of almost all Pashinyan-Putin telephone conversations, the Russian side notes that the telephone conversation was initiated by the Armenian side, thus emphasizing that the caller, the one expecting something from those relations, is Pashinyan. Also, the Kremlin does not give any qualifications and assessments to Armenian-Russian relations, which is a noteworthy fact.