By Ibrahim

Mother Armenia (Armenian: Mayr Hayastan) is a female personification of Armenia. Her most public visual rendering is a monumental statue in Victory Park overlooking the capital city of Yerevan, Armenia. It was completed and unveiled to the people on November 29, 1967.

It was designed by the architect Rafayel Israyelian and sculpted by Ara Harutyunyan. The Story of the statue The prototype of “Mother Armenia” was a 17-year-old girl Genya Muradian. Ara Harutyunyan met her at the store and persuaded her to pose for the sculpture.

“Mother Armenia” has a height of 22 meters (72 ft), thus making the overall height of the monument 51 meters (167 ft), including the pedestal. The statue is built of hammered copper while the pedestal museum is of basalt.