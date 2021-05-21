MOD: Military attachés of embassies in Armenia record Azerbaijan soldiers’ presence near Sev Lake

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia on Thursday organized a visit to Syunik Province for the military attachés of the foreign embassies in Armenia to familiarize them with the situation on the ground as a result of Azerbaijani servicemen’s incursion into Armenia, the MOD informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The representatives of the relevant command division of the Armenian armed forces briefed these military attachés on the situation and developments ever since May 12, the actions taken by the Armenian side, and answered the questions of the military attachés.

These military attachés were nearby Sev Lake, too, they recorded the presence of Azerbaijani military in the territory of Armenia, and observed the deployment of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the area.