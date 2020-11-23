Missing servicemen’s relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD building

Relatives of the missing servicemen have gathered in front of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and they demand from the authorities answers to their questions on the whereabouts of these soldiers.

One of the protesters added that those who demand the resignation of the current government should not exploit the names of their missing children.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).